The Latest: Rafael Nadal clinches berth at ATP Finals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Rafael Nadal’s run to the Wimbledon semifinals has allowed him to qualify for the ATP Finals for a record 15th consecutive year.

Nadal is the first man to clinch a spot in the season-ending tournament, which will be held Nov. 10-17 in London.

Novak Djokovic can also put himself in the field if he repeats as Wimbledon champion.

Nadal carries a 17-match winning streak — which includes his 12th French Open title — into his semifinal against Roger Federer at the All England Club on Friday.

Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the other semifinal.