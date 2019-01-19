The Latest: Osaka advances to 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Lucas Pouille ended the run of 19-year-old Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin by holding on to edge him 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (10), 4-6, 6-3 in the third round.

The 28th-seeded Pouille, who is coached by Amelie Mauresmo, wasted a set point at 8-7 in the third-set tiebreaker, but eventually pulled out the victory in 3 hours, 43 minutes.

Popyrin was trying to become just the eighth wild card to get to the fourth round in men’s singles at the Australian Open during the 50-year professional era.

Pouille now faces No. 11 Borna Coric.