The Latest: Naomi Osaka into 1st Australian Open semifinal

<p> Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after winning the first set against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova has taken the first set off Serena Williams in their Australian Open quarterfinal.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova broke Williams’ serve in the third game and held serve from there to win the first set 6-4, closing with an ace.

The 26-year-old Czech player is one set from becoming just the fifth active player to beat Williams twice or more at major tournaments.

Williams is aiming for a record-tying 24th major title. She lost to Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2016, but leads their career head-to-heads 2-1 after winning their quarterfinal match at last year’s U.S. Open.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will meet U.S. Open champion and fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.