The Latest: Naomi Osaka into 1st Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova has taken the first set off Serena Williams in their Australian Open quarterfinal.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova broke Williams’ serve in the third game and held serve from there to win the first set 6-4, closing with an ace.

The 26-year-old Czech player is one set from becoming just the fifth active player to beat Williams twice or more at major tournaments.

Williams is aiming for a record-tying 24th major title. She lost to Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2016, but leads their career head-to-heads 2-1 after winning their quarterfinal match at last year’s U.S. Open.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will meet U.S. Open champion and fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.