The Latest: Svitolina beats Keys, reaches QFs in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Monday at the Australian Open (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova continued her successful start to 2019 to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

Pliskova beat former No.1 Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1 in a lopsided fourth-round match.

It was the ninth straight win for Pliskova, who started the new year by winning the singles title at the Brisbane International before heading to Melbourne Park.

“I’m feeling great. I always feel good energy here,” the 2016 U.S. Open finalist said. “I feel like these conditions can be good for me.”

Pliskova made only three unforced errors during the 60-minute match in which she dominated Muguruza in their baseline duels.

She will next player either eight-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams or top-ranked Simona Halep. Pliskova planned to watch them on TV, saying: “For sure it’s going to be the match of the tournament so far.”

Muguruzu, who had the latest-starting match in Australian Open history when she went on court at 12:30 a.m. against Johanna Konta in the second round, had 20 unforced errors and dropped serve five times against Pliskova.