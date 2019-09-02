The Latest: Play starts on US Open outside courts after rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Matches have started on some of the outer courts at the U.S. Open after rain delayed much of the early play.

Only matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, which both have retractable roofs, were able to be played as scheduled until the early afternoon.

But a few outer courts are now opened and hosting play, including the Grandstand where Coco Gauff and Caty McNally were scheduled to play their third-round doubles match.