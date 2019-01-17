The Latest: Wang, Giorgi advance quickly at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Play has resumed on the three show courts at Melbourne Park after play was suspended because of rain. The roofs on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena were closed and play started once the courts could be dried. Milos Raonic and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka were level at one set apiece and 4-4 in the third when the rain suspended their second-round match.