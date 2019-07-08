The Latest: Pella rallies to beat Raonic at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
Guido Pella came from two sets down to knock out another former finalist at Wimbledon.
Pella beat 2016 runner-up Milos Ranoic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
The 26th-seeded Argentine defeated last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson in the previous round, a year after beating 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.
The 15th-seeded Raonic served for the set at 5-3 in the fourth set but was broken. The Canadian then saved one match point at 5-4 in the decider and two more at 6-5. But Pella converted his fourth chance when Raonic hit a half-volley into the net.
It was the last fourth-round match to be completed at the All-England Club.
Kei Nishikori also advanced, beating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Pella will next face Roberto Bautista Augut, while Nishikori plays eight-time champion Roger Federer.
