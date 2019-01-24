The Latest: US Open chair ump gets Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

Naomi Osaka had just secured a spot in consecutive Grand Slam finals when she was asked on live TV if she had anything to say to her fans in Japan.

After responding briefly in Japanese, she was asked for a translation for the crowd still in Rod Laver Arena after her Australian Open semifinal win over Karolina Pliskova.

“Ssshh,” she said, laughing, “It’s a secret.”

She then translated it: “I just said thank you for cheering and I’ll try my best in my next match. That’s basically it.”

Osaka has become a huge star in Japan after beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final last September to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title. If Osaka beats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in Saturday’s final at Melbourne Park, she’ll become the first Japanese player to hold the No. 1 ranking.

Osaka’s mother is Japanese and her father is from Haiti. She was born in Japan and moved to the United States as a child.

After her quarterfinal win, she used a live interview on Japanese broadcaster NHK to wish her grandfather a happy birthday.

At news conferences at the Australian Open so far, the 21-year-old Osaka has been fielding questions from the media in English and Japanese, but giving all answers in English.