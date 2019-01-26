The Latest: Tauson wins Australian Open girls singles title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):

8:38 p.m.

Naomi Osaka has won the first set 7-6 (2) in her Australian Open final against Petra Kvitova and is potentially one set from winning back-to-back major titles.

The U.S. Open champion had to save two break points in the fifth game and three in the seventh, when she came back from 0-40, to hold. From then on, she applied most of the pressure on Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner.

Kvitova saved two set points while serving to stay in the set and held with a backhand crosscourt winner to force the tiebreaker.

But the 21-year-old Osaka dominated the tiebreaker, earning another four set points when Kvitova netted a backhand and converting the first of those on another error from the Czech player.

The winner at Melbourne Park will also move to No. 1 for the first time when the next women’s rankings are released.