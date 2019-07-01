The Latest: Osaka loses in 1st round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Naomi Osaka became the first top player to lose at Wimbledon, falling to Yulia Putinseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round.

The second-seeded Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open this year, was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week.

Osaka had 38 unforced errors on Centre Court, while Putinseva had only seven.

It was Osaka’s second loss to Putinseva on grass this season. The Japanese player lost to the 24-year-old Kazakh in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Osaka lost in the third round at French Open.