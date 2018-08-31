The Latest: Kyrgios chair umpire will still work at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

No. 15 seed Elise Mertens continued her breakthrough season by reaching the U.S. Open’s fourth round with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over No. 23 Barbora Strycova.

Mertens had never won a match at Flushing Meadows until this week.

The 22-year-old Belgian has now completed a full set of career-best showings at each Grand Slam tournament in 2018. She got to the semifinals at the Australian Open, the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon.

Mertens will next play Sloane Stephens or Victoria Azarenka.