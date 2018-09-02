The Latest: Thiem ousts 2017 US Open runner-up Anderson

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Rafael Nadal is back in the U.S. Open quarterfinals after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

The defending champion will next face No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem. That will be a rematch of Nadal’s victory in the French Open final and will be their first meeting not on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard improved to 8-2 in fourth-round matches in the U.S. Open, rebounding from dropping the tiebreaker in the third set Sunday to break the Georgian’s serve twice in the fourth set.