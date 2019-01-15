The Latest: Keys, Pliskova advance at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic opened his quest for a record seventh Australian Open title and his 15th Grand Slam singles championship with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over American qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

Djokovic opened the night program at Rod Laver Arena with a worry-free win, breaking his opponent in the fifth game of the third set to help ensure he’d finish the match in a tidy 2 hours, 3 minutes.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic received the luck of the draw when both his major opponents, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and third-seeded and defending champion Roger Federer, were placed in the other side of draw. That means Djokovic could not face either Nadal or Federer until the final on Jan. 27.

Djokovic’s highest-ranked opponent in his half of the draw is No. 4 Alexander Zverev, who also won Tuesday.

_____

8:55 p.m.

Simona Halep has dropped the opening set against Kaia Kanepi, putting her in danger of becoming the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose in the Australian Open’s first round in 40 years.

Kanepi took the first set 7-6 (2).

This would be Halep’s second consecutive exit in the first round at a Grand Slam tournament — and second in a row against Kanepi, too. Halep’s loss to Kanepi at the U.S. Open last August was just the sixth time in the half-century professional era that a top-seeded woman lost her opening match at a major.

The only time it’s happened in Australia was when Virginia Ruzici, Halep’s manager, was beaten in 1979.