The Latest: Nadal takes 3rd set against Thiem in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal is not done yet.

Nadal prolonged his quarterfinal match against Dominic Thiem at Melbourne Park to a fourth set by taking the third by a 6-4 score.

Thiem had earned each of the first two sets in tiebreakers.

The top-seeded Nadal is seeking a 20th Grand Slam title. Thiem is hoping to win his first.

Thiem has never beaten Nadal at a major tournament, losing all five previous encounters at Slams.