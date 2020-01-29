The Latest: Nadal takes 3rd set against Thiem in Australia
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
10:45 p.m.
Rafael Nadal is not done yet.
Nadal prolonged his quarterfinal match against Dominic Thiem at Melbourne Park to a fourth set by taking the third by a 6-4 score.
Thiem had earned each of the first two sets in tiebreakers.
The top-seeded Nadal is seeking a 20th Grand Slam title. Thiem is hoping to win his first.
Thiem has never beaten Nadal at a major tournament, losing all five previous encounters at Slams.