The Latest: Nadal says he won’t play Wimbledon warmups

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

Rafael Nadal says he will again not play any warmup tournaments before Wimbledon.

Nadal hasn’t entered a grass-court tournament ahead of Wimbledon in any season since 2015. That year, he appeared in two grass events between Roland Garros and the All England Club — and then lost in the second round at Wimbledon.

Fresh off his 12th French Open title, Nadal says, “Why do I need to change that? … What gives me (a) better chance is to be healthy than playing a lot of matches.”

Nadal’s two Wimbledon titles came in 2008 and 2010. He is also a three-time runner-up at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but he hasn’t reached the final since 2011.

Wimbledon starts July 1.