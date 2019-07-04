The Latest: Nadal holds off Kyrgios at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios did just about everything against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, except win.

The Australian hit some underhand serves, including one that landed in for an ace. He tried a few ‘tweeners. And he even ran in early on a serve from Nadal, and argued loudly with the chair umpire.

The antics were entertaining, but not enough to eliminate the two-time champion from Spain, who won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) on Centre Court to reach the third round.

Nadal and Kyrgios don’t have the best relationship on the court or off it. In 2014, a 19-year-old Kyrgios beat Nadal at Wimbledon to become the youngest man to eliminate the No. 1 player at a major tournament since 2005. Add to that a public spat involving Nadal, his uncle and Kyrgios in recent months.

After his second-round victory, Kyrgios said he wouldn’t expect to “have a beer together” with Nadal. The Spaniard responded in a separate interview by saying he was “too old for all this stuff.”