The Latest: Li closely follows Osaka’s progress in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal won all of his service games and ended 21-year-old American Frances Tiafoe’s best run at a major with a dominating 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Nadal, 32, reached his 30th Grand Slam semifinal.

He now faces another much younger opponent, 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated two-time defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round.

Against Tiafoe, who had never been past a major’s third round, Nadal won 20 of the first 23 points in his service games and erased the only two break point he faced, both early in the second set.

Nadal has won every set he’s played in the tournament so far, the first time he’s done that en route to the semifinals in Australia since 2009, the only time he won the title.