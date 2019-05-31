The Latest: Italian Open champion Pliskova loses to Martic

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal dropped a rare set against David Goffin before getting back on track for a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round at the French Open.

Nadal had won all eight sets that he and Goffin had played on clay — including the opening two on Friday — before dropping the third.

When Nadal won a record-extending 11th French Open title last year, the only set he lost came against Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

Nadal will next play Juan Ignacio Londero or French wild card Corentin Moutet.