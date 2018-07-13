The Latest: Daniels’ lawyer to join Navratilova at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will resume at 1 p.m. on Saturday, before the women’s final is played.

The match was halted after the third set because of the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew, with Djokovic leading 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final.

The women’s final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber had been scheduled for 2 p.m. but will now start after the men’s match is over.

—

11:05 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has been suspended.

Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) after saving three set points in the tiebreaker. He converted his second set point when Nadal netted a backhand, minutes past the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew.

The match will resume on Saturday, with the winner facing Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final.

The second semifinal didn’t start until gone 8 p.m. after Anderson’s win over John Isner lasted more than 6 hours.

—

9:50 p.m.

Rafael Nadal won the second set 6-3 to level his Wimbledon semifinal against Novak Djokovic at one set all.

Nadal saved two break points at 5-3 before converting his first set point when Djokovic sent a shot wide.

Nadal also saved break points in his first two service games of the set before breaking for a 3-1 lead. He was broken right back but responded with another break of his own to go up 4-2.

Djokovic won the first set 6-4.

—

9:40 p.m.

Jamie Murray is one win away from a second straight Wimbledon mixed doubles title, after reaching the final with Victoria Azarenka.

Murray and Azarenka beat British pair Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court. They next face Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar, who beat Michael Venus and Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 6-4.

”It is brilliant, we are really excited to be in the final. We played a really good match from start to finish,” said Murray, who won the title with Martina Hingis last year. ”We didn’t give them a chance.”

—

9:20 p.m.

The juniors have been doing their best impression of the pros at Wimbledon.

As Kevin Anderson and John Isner were playing out the second longest match in Wimbledon history on Centre Court, Jack Draper of Britain and Nicolas Mejia of Colombia were also featuring in a marathon contest.

Unseeded 16-year-old Draper required 10 match points to defeat No. 3-ranked Mejia 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 19-17 in 4 hours and 23 minutes on No.3 Court.

They were finished before Anderson wrapped up a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 win over Isner in 6 hours and 35 minutes.

”I was aware of the match that was going on,” Draper said. ”They kept on changing the scoreboard from mine to his. It was like 20-20, stuff like that. I was keeping an eye on it.”

On Sunday, Draper faces top-seeded Chun Hsin Tseng of Taiwan, who defeated Tao Mu of China 6-3, 6-1 to reach his third consecutive Grand Slam final. The 16-year-old Tseng was the runner-up at the Australian Open and won at Roland Garros last month

—

8:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-4 in his Wimbledon semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Playing under the roof on Centre Court, Djokovic broke for a 4-3 lead when Nadal netted a forehand and held his next two service games without a hitch.

The winner will take on Kevin Anderson of South Africa in Sunday’s final.

—

8:30 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are one win away from back-to-back Grand Slam titles after advancing to the Wimbledon women’s doubles final with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alicja Rosolska and Abigail Spears.

After winning their maiden major crown at the French Open last month, the Czech pairing have transferred their clay-court form to grass to reach a first Wimbledon final.

The third-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova, both 22, next face another Czech player – who is nearly twice as old.

The 43-year-old Kveta Peschke and her American partner Nicole Melichar advanced with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu.

Krejcikova and Siniakova missed two chances to serve out the first set from 5-2 up, but regained their composure to break once more at 5-5 and served out at the third attempt. One break of serve was enough to see them through the second set against their unseeded opponents.

The 12th-seeded Peschke and Melichar came from a break down in the final set to see off the sixth-seeded pairing of Dabrowski of Canada and Xu of China.

—

8:10 p.m.

The second Wimbledon semifinal between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has started under the roof on Centre Court.

The duo had to wait for the 6 hour match between Kevin Anderson and John Isner to end before beginning their match shortly after 8 p.m.

The roof was closed and the floodlights turned on following Anderson’s win.

Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2011 final, the last time the Spaniard made it that far in the event.

—

7:50 p.m.

Kevin Anderson outlasted John Isner in the second longest match ever played at Wimbledon, winning the fifth set of their semifinal 26-24 after more than 6 hours.

Anderson became the first South African male to reach the final since 1921 with a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 victory on Centre Court.

In a final set that lasted nearly 3 hours, Anderson had break points at 7-7, 10-10 and 17-17 before finally earning the decisive breakthrough to go 25-24 up – drawing a massive roar from the crowd. He made it 0-30 in that game by winning a point after falling on his back behind the baseline but still got up in time to return Isner’s shot.

He then converted his first match point when Isner sent a shot wide – after 6 hours, 36 minutes.

The only match to last longer at Wimbledon was Isner’s win over Nicolas Mahut in 2010, which ended 70-68 in the fifth set after 11 hours, 5 minutes.

Anderson next faces Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. He is the second South African to reach the final, after Brian Norton 97 years ago.

—

7:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is playing marbles instead of tennis as he waits for a chance to get on to Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The first men’s semifinal between John Isner and Kevin Anderson has passed the six-hour mark with the score tied at 21-21 in the fifth set, meaning Djokovic and his opponent Rafael Nadal are still waiting to start their semifinal.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Djokovic took to his Instagram account to show what he is up to in the locker room.

The video showed the three-time Wimbledon champion playing marbles with his support team.

—

6:35 p.m.

The five-set semifinal between Kevin Anderson and John Isner has become the second longest match in Wimbledon history.

With the players tied at 16-16 in the deciding set, they had gone past the 5 hours, 31 minutes that a third-round match between Sam Querrey and Marin Cilic took in 2012.

Isner won the longest match at Wimbledon – or any other tournament – when he beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set after 11 hours, 5 minutes in 2010.

—

6 p.m.

The five-set match between Kevin Anderson and John Isner has become the longest semifinal in Wimbledon history.

The match surpassed the previous record of 4 hours, 44 minutes when the score was tied 9-9 in the deciding set.

That mark was set by another five-setter between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro in 2013.

Anderson came through another marathon match to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, winning their fifth set 13-11.

—

4:55 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between Kevin Anderson and John Isner is going to a fifth set.

Anderson broke Isner to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth set before holding to level the match 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4.

Anderson has broken Isner three times in the match after the American had held 110 straight service games since the start of the tournament.

—

4:20 p.m.

The lawyer who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels says he will be a guest of Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon this weekend.

Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to confirm a report he will be coming to the All England Club, although it was unclear on which day.

”Looking forward to it. (Navratilova) is a legend and a tremendous human being,” Avenatti wrote .

The women’s final is on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday.

On Friday, Avenatti joined thousands of protesters at a central London march against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Navratilova won a record nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon from 1978 to 1990.

—

4:10 p.m.

John Isner is one set away from his first Grand Slam final, despite finally having his serve broken for the first time at Wimbledon.

Isner leads Kevin Anderson 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9) in their semifinal on Centre Court.

Anderson served for the third set at 5-3 after ending Isner’s streak of holding 110 consecutive service games at this tournament. But the South African was broken right back and couldn’t capitalize on two set points in the tiebreaker – double-faulting on the first.

—

3:10 p.m.

John Isner has won the second set against Kevin Anderson 7-6 (5) to level their Wimbledon semifinal at 1-1.

Isner jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted his third set point with an ace.

Neither player has been broken so far. Anderson had the only break point of the set at 30-40 in the ninth game but Isner saved it with a forehand volley.

Isner called for a trainer to have his right index finger treated at 2-1 but didn’t seem bothered by any problem when play resumed.

—

2:25 p.m.

John Isner has called for a trainer to have his right index finger treated during the second set of his Wimbledon semifinal against Kevin Anderson.

Isner took a medical timeout after holding for 2-1 and had his finger taped before resuming play.

Anderson won the first set 7-6 (6).

—

2:15 p.m.

Kevin Anderson has won the first set of his Wimbledon semifinal against John Isner 7-6 (6).

Anderson saved a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker with an overhead smash at the net, and Isner then netted two shots to hand the South African a 1-0 lead. The last point of the set was briefly held up as a ball boy had to be substituted after hurting his shoulder.

Isner double-faulted to set up a set point for Anderson when serving at 5-4, but he saved it with a 129 mph second serve that the South African couldn’t return.

Anderson came through a marathon serving game at 1-1, saving three break points before finally holding serve after an eighth deuce.

—

1:10 p.m.

The first men’s semifinal has started at Wimbledon, with Kevin Anderson of South Africa taking on John Isner of the U.S.

Anderson is trying to follow up his five-set win over Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, with both men appearing in their first semifinal at the All England Club.

In a match between two of the game’s biggest servers, Anderson started the match with a double-fault.

—

12:30 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is their 52nd tour-level meeting, more than any other two men in tennis history.

Nadal leads their series 26-25 heading into Friday’s match, including 9-4 at Grand Slam tournaments.

Nadal has 17 major titles, two at the All England Club. Djokovic owns 12 Slam trophies, three from Wimbledon.

The other men’s semifinal features two big servers bidding for a first major championship: Kevin Anderson of South Africa and John Isner of the U.S.

Anderson eliminated eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. Isner has won all 95 of his service games so far.

This is the first time in the professional era that all four male semifinalists at a major are older than 30.

—

