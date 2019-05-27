The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova out of French

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

The 11-time champion at Roland Garros saved four break points in his first service game on Court Philippe Chatrier but was never troubled again by the 184th-ranked German, who was playing for the first time in the French Open main draw.

Nadal later praised the refurbished showcase court where he won his 11 French titles, calling it “very beautiful.”