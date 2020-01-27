The Latest: Nadal beats Kyrgios to reach QFs in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has beaten Aussie hope Nick Kyrgios in four sets to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the 41st time.

The 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win allowed Nadal to join Jimmy Connors in third place on the all-time list of Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances, behind only Roger Federer (57) and Novak Djokovic (46).

Nadal was broken while serving for the match, then was unable to convert two breakpoints in the next game but held his composure to clinch it in a tiebreaker.

The 19-time major champion won the Australian Open in 2009 and has reached four finals here times since. He will next play fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who is into the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time.