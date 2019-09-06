The Latest: Nadal beats Berrettini to reach US Open final
AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
10:05 p.m.
Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.
Nadal trailed 4-0 and 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker but took the last four points.
One service break was all the second-seeded Nadal would need in the second set before he dominated the third. He never faced a break point in the entire match.
The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.
It is Medvedev’s first major final.
If Nadal wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.
