The Latest: Nadal beats Berrettini to reach US Open final

<p> Juan Sebastian Cabal, left, and Robert Farah, both of Colombia, hold up the championship trophy after defeating Marcel Granollers, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos during the men's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Nadal trailed 4-0 and 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker but took the last four points.

One service break was all the second-seeded Nadal would need in the second set before he dominated the third. He never faced a break point in the entire match.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

It is Medvedev’s first major final.

If Nadal wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.