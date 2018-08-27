The Latest: No. 1 Simona Halep drops 1st set at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open when David Ferrer retired in the second set of their all-Spanish matchup.

Nadal won the first set but trailed 3-4 in the second when Ferrer had to stop because of injury.

The defending champion said he felt bad for his Davis Cup teammate, whom he beat for the 2013 French Open title.

Ferrer said afterward it was his final Grand Slam match and he was sorry he wasn’t able to finish it.