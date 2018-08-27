The Latest: No. 1 Simona Halep drops 1st set at US Open

<p> FILE - In this Friday Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Simona Halep, of Romania, practices at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The director of the Connecticut Open tennis tournament says there have been too many player withdrawals and retirements from events such as hers this summer and the WTA needs to address the problem. The New Haven tournament lost top-seed Halep, and numerous other players to minor injuries and illness. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open when David Ferrer retired in the second set of their all-Spanish matchup.

Nadal won the first set but trailed 3-4 in the second when Ferrer had to stop because of injury.

The defending champion said he felt bad for his Davis Cup teammate, whom he beat for the 2013 French Open title.

Ferrer said afterward it was his final Grand Slam match and he was sorry he wasn’t able to finish it.