The Latest: New partner for Mattek-Sands at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday from the Australian Open (all times local):

11 p.m.

Rafael Nadal beat Matthew Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to move to No. 3 on the list of match wins at the Australian Open in the professional era, and extended his record of never losing a second-round match at Melbourne Park.

The win improved 2009 champion Nadal’s win-loss record to 57-12 at the Australian Open, surpassing Stefan Edberg’s mark of 56 wins.

Six-time champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hold the top two spots on that list. Defending champion Federer recorded his 96th win earlier Wednesday and top-ranked Djokovic had 62 after his first-round win.

Nadal has opened with back-to-back wins over Australians and could face another one next. He’s set to face either Alex de Minaur or Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen in the third round.

Another Spaniard ousted another Australian on a nearby court around the same time. John Millman saved four match points in the fourth set before losing 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to No. 22-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who ended five-time finalist Andy Murray’s likely last trip to Melbourne Park in the first round.

Millman had an upset win over Federer at last year’s U.S. Open before losing to Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

____

9:20 p.m.

Father-of-four Roger Federer clearly takes workplace safety seriously.

A sprinkling of rain over Rod Laver Arena during the first set of his second-round match against Daniel Evans at the Australian Open prompted the question from the chair umpire as to whether the weather was OK to keep playing in.

It was 4-4 and defending champion Federer was serving at 40-15. Asked if it was playable, the 20-time major winner wiped his brow and replied in the negative.

“It’s always playable until a leg gets broken,” he said. “I’d rather wait a little bit.”

He wasn’t joking, although he conceded he couldn’t hear what Evans had to say about it.

“I asked him, ‘Do you want to keep playing?’ The first time we decided not to play because the lines were already slippery,” Federer said. They stopped for five minutes.

There was the prospect of second rain delay, this time at deuce on Evans’ serve.

“If he was willing to play, I was willing to play, too. I wanted to give the choice to him,” Federer said. “He was laughing because it was deuce, not 40-15 that time. He was maybe feeling like I wanted to take advantage of the situation. I really didn’t.”

Federer, chasing a men’s record seventh Australian title, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.