The Latest: Murray’s doubles match put on No. 1 Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon was put on No. 1 Court.

Murray’s opening match of the tournament had been left unassigned in the morning, but organizers announced its placement after Serena Williams completed her second-round match at the same stadium.

Murray is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Williams.