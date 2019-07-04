The Latest: Murray’s doubles match put on No. 1 Court
AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
6:35 p.m.
Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon was put on No. 1 Court.
Murray’s opening match of the tournament had been left unassigned in the morning, but organizers announced its placement after Serena Williams completed her second-round match at the same stadium.
Murray is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.
He will also compete in mixed doubles with Williams.
