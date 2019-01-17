The Latest: Wang, Giorgi advance quickly at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):

3:12 a.m.

An Australian Open match that began after midnight is finally over — and didn’t end until past 3 a.m.

In what is believed to be the latest start in tournament history, Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta got going at 12:30 a.m. because of lengthy matches earlier. They then played three sets across more than 2½ hours, concluding at 3:12 a.m.

Muguruza, a two-time major champion, broke in the last game to win 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5 and reach the third round.

There were only a few hundred fans in the seats at Margaret Court Arena, which has a seating capacity of 7,500.