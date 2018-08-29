The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:10 a.m.

Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza let a lead slip away and was stunned in the second round of the U.S. Open by 202nd-ranked Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 12th-seeded Muguruza was up a set and a break in the second but faltered.

Muchova is playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Muguruza, in contrast, won titles at the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 and has been ranked No. 1.

“Somehow, I made it. I don’t know how,” Muchova told the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

The match lasted nearly 2½ hours and ended a little past 1 a.m. on Thursday.