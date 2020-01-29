The Latest: Muguruza, Halep to meet in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3 to move into an Australian Open semifinal against Simona Halep.

Unseeded at a major for the first time since 2014, Muruguza has reached the Australian Open semis for the first time and is back in the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2018 French Open, when she lost to eventual champion Halep.

Muguruza and Halep have both held the No. 1 ranking and each has won two major titles, but none on hard courts.

Wimbledon champion Halep, who reached the final here in 2018, needed only 53 minutes and dropped only two games in her quarterfinal win over No. 28 Anett Kontaveit.