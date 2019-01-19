The Latest: Osaka advances to 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza got to enjoy a much earlier start — and much earlier finish — at the Australian Open this time.

One round after playing a match that began at 12:30 a.m. and ended after 3 a.m., Muguruza’s workday was done before bedtime thanks to a far more reasonable schedule and a straightforward 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Timea Bacsinszky.

This one was underway before 7:30 p.m. and was done by about 9:15 p.m.

The 18th-seeded Muguruza’s previous outing, a three-setter against Johanna Konta, is believed to have been the first Australian Open singles match to start after midnight.

In the fourth round, Muguruza will take on either 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova or No. 27 seed Camila Giorgi.