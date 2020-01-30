The Latest: Muguruza beats Halep, into Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.

Muguruza’s 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory sends her to the title match against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Muguruza is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion. She won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

But she came to Melbourne Park as an unseeded player at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years.