The Latest: Monfils wastes little time advancing at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Gael Monfils quickly advanced to his third U.S. Open quarterfinal, needing less than an hour and a half to dispatch Pablo Andujuar 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Monfils, the No. 13 seed from France, was never seriously threatened against the 70th-ranked Andujar, ripping 34 winners to just four from his opponent and never losing his serve.

For the 33-year-old Monfils, Flushing Meadows gives him another chance to deliver on the potential of one of the game’s great shotmakers and showmen. Though he has now advanced to at least the quarterfinals of nine Grand Slam tournaments, he has never gone further than his semifinal showings at Roland Garros in 2008 and the U.S. Open in 2016.

Monfils next takes on No. 24 Matteo Berrettini, who earlier defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets.