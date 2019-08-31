The Latest: Monfils takes his show to the Open fourth round

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Gael Monfils is taking his dazzling shotmaking into the fourth round of the U.S. Open after outlasting Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Monfils, the No. 13 seed, matched the 33rd-ranked Canadian shot for shot in a contest that was all about big shots, high risks and high rewards. Shapovalov, for example, blasted 75 winners but also had 64 unforced errors. Monfils squandered a match point in the fourth-set tiebreaker but held on with a crucial service break in the deciding set to win it.

In the post-match news conference, even Shapovalov said he couldn’t help but be impressed with Monfils’ shots, saying he came up with the tennis equivalent of a “lot of flashy dunks.”

Monfils moves on to play Pablo Andujar in the round of 16.