The Latest: Mochizuki reaches junior final at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Shintaro Mochizuki became the first Japanese player to reach a junior boys’ Grand Slam singles final after outlasting fourth-seeded American Martin Damm 6-1, 0-6, 10-8.

The eighth-seeded Mochizuki will play Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain, who beat Harold Mayot of France 7-6 (5), 6-4. Gimeno Valero will also be playing his first Grand Slam final.

In the junior girls’ final, Alexa Noel of the United States will face Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

Noel beat Diane Parry of France 6-2, 6-1, and Snigur defeated American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-0.