The Latest: Heat puts juniors, wheelchair matches on hold

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Mike Bryan continues to excel at the U.S. Open, even without his twin brother and longtime doubles partner Bob.

Bryan and Jack Sock, who stepped in earlier this year when Bob went down with a hip injury, have moved into the men’s doubles finals with an 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 win over the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

It was the 11th consecutive win in a Grand Slam match for the pair that has become known as “Team Brock.”

They hope to add the U.S. Open title to the Wimbledon championship they won in just their second event together. They will face seventh-seeded Luke Kubot of Poland and Marcello Melo of Brazil, who won the day’s first semifinal 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri.

Bryan will be going for his sixth U.S. Open doubles title.

____

3:30 p.m.

Juniors play has resumed at the U.S. Open after a three-hour weather delay.

Officials had suspended the start of play for both the juniors and wheelchair events as temperatures rose into the 90s.

The extreme heat rule is in effect for a fourth straight day.

The policy will allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets of the women’s singles semifinals if either player requests one. Those aren’t scheduled to start until 7 p.m. and both matches will be played under a closed roof.

____

3:15 p.m.

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo are rounding back into the form that helped them win the 2017 Wimbledon doubles title.

The seventh-seeded tandem from Poland and Brazil beat Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 to move into the final of the U.S. Open.

Kubot and Melo came into the tournament having lost five of their previous seven matches. The will be looking for their first Grand Slam or Masters 1000 title of the season.

Albot, of Moldova, and Jaziri, of Tunisia, weren’t supposed to be playing in Flushing Meadows. They got into the tournament as alternates when 2016 finalists Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez withdrew on opening day.

Kubot and Melo will play the winner of the semifinal between third-seeded Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock and fifth-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

____

2:15 p.m.

Arthur Ashe Stadium’s retractable roof will be shut for both U.S. Open women’s semifinals because the forecast calls for severe thunderstorms with strong winds.

The U.S. Tennis Association made the decision to close the arena about five hours before Serena Williams is to face Anastasija Sevastova in the first semifinal at night. Madison Keys plays Naomi Osaka in the second.