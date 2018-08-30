The Latest: Extreme heat policy remains at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

Maria Sharapova overcame a bit of a stumble and 10 double-faults to grab the last three games in a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 51st-ranked Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 7-5 in the U.S. Open’s second round.

Five-time major champion Sharapova got broken at love to trail 5-4 in the second set. Cirstea then served to force a third set, and was two points away from doing so at 30-15, but Sharapova broke there to start her match-ending run.

Next up for Sharapova is a third-round matchup against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.