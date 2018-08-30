The Latest: Extreme heat policy remains at US Open

<p> Fans sit mostly in the shaded seats as they watch John Isner and Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, compete during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:25 a.m.

Maria Sharapova overcame a bit of a stumble and 10 double-faults to grab the last three games in a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 51st-ranked Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 7-5 in the U.S. Open’s second round.

Five-time major champion Sharapova got broken at love to trail 5-4 in the second set. Cirstea then served to force a third set, and was two points away from doing so at 30-15, but Sharapova broke there to start her match-ending run.

Next up for Sharapova is a third-round matchup against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.