The Latest: Extreme heat policy remains at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
12:25 a.m.
Maria Sharapova overcame a bit of a stumble and 10 double-faults to grab the last three games in a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 51st-ranked Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 7-5 in the U.S. Open’s second round.
Five-time major champion Sharapova got broken at love to trail 5-4 in the second set. Cirstea then served to force a third set, and was two points away from doing so at 30-15, but Sharapova broke there to start her match-ending run.
Next up for Sharapova is a third-round matchup against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
