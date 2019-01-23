The Latest: Naomi Osaka into 1st Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):

Tennis great Rod Laver has some advice for the younger generation of Australian players: Get on with business.

Bitter feuding within Australian men’s tennis was exposed during the season’s first major, when Bernard Tomic and Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time major winner and former world No. 1, traded insults.

Nick Kyrgios also took a swipe when Hewitt was watching Alex de Minaur’s match while two other Australians were also in action.

“For me, tennis is bigger than that,” said Laver, who has the center court at Melbourne Park named in his honor. “There’s always a few people in there that are not happy with the world of tennis, but I think you have to compete.

“I think a lot of times it’s bad losses that brings up some of the things that come out of your mouth.”

Kyrgios and Tomic, both former Wimbledon quarterfinalists, lost in the first round of the Australian Open. Teenagers Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin reached the third round.

The 80-year-old Laver is in Australia for golden anniversary celebrations of his second Grand Slam. He won all four majors in the calendar year in 1962 and ’69 and is the only player to have achieved it twice.

His message to the players with unfulfilled talent?

“Some of these other players, I don’t know whether they’re hanging on or they’re unhappy with their own game,” he said. “I played, I competed hard, and you shake hands when you lose and you say, ‘Hey, but you’re not going to get me again.’ That attitude is, I think, healthy.”