The Latest: Kyrgios, Khachanov into 5th at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov are heading to a fifth set in the last men’s third-round match at the Australian Open.

The winner will face Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios took the opening two sets, then Khachanov the next two. Kyrgios had two match points along the way.

In another third-round match at night, 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev had no trouble beating 96th-ranked Alexei Popyrin, a 20-year-old Australian who is ranked 96th and was dealing with a left hip issue.

Medvedev won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 and faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka next.