The Latest: New partner for Mattek-Sands at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday from the Australian Open (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has reached the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

It was Kvitova’s fourth consecutive win over Begu.

Kvitova is coming off her 26th career title after winning last week’s Sydney International.

The 26-year-old Kvitova lost in the first round last year here, her first loss in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament in four years.

She didn’t play in the 2017 Australian Open because she was recovering from injuries sustained in a home invasion attack in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

Kvitova has since had a resurgence, winning a WTA Tour-leading five titles in 2018.

_____

6:40 p.m.

Australian wildcard entry Kimberly Birrell has had an upset 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 29-seeded Donna Vekic to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

“It is so surreal,” the 20-year-old, No. 240-ranked Birrell said. “That was just such a blur. I get to play again. It’s crazy.”

Playing again could mean a match against No. 2-ranked Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open champion, who was playing Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round later Wednesday.

Birrell started the year with her first ever victory over a top 10 player when she beat Daria Kasatkina in the first round at the Brisbane International, where Vekic reached the semifinals.

Vekic declined to answer questions about Birrell, who was playing in the main draw of a major for just the second time.

____

6:20 p.m.

American Taylor Fritz outlasted 30th-seeded Gael Monfils in a 3-hour, 24-minute second-round match at the Australian Open, all for the right to play defending champion Roger Federer in the next round.

Fritz prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), closing with his 15th ace of the match, to advance to a Friday match against the six-time Australian Open champion.

Fritz was only broken once as Monfils converted just one of 13 break-point chances. Fritz converted three of his 15 break opportunities against Monfils, who was his usual acrobatic self at times during the match.

_____ 5:55 p.m.

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the third round of the only Grand Slam tournament she’s won, beating Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the final last year at Melbourne Park for her first major singles title.

The Danish player will next play the winner of the later match between Maria Sharapova and Rebecca Peterson.

_____

5:20 p.m.

The Bryan brothers have reunited as a doubles combination at a Grand Slam tournament and have opened with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) win over Alex Bolt and Marc Polmans at the Australian Open.

Bob Bryan was sidelined last year after injuring his hip in the lead-up to the French Open, and Mike paired with fellow American Jack Sock to win the Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles and the ATP Finals, taking the world No. 1 ranking on his own.

With Bob back to full fitness, the 40-year-old twins returned for the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month and reached the semifinals before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The Bryan brothers, who have won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together, will meet Adrian Mannarino and Andreas Mies in the second round at Melbourne Park.