The Latest: Krawietz, Mies win French Open doubles on debut

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies has become only the second team in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at the French Open on its Roland Garros debut.

Krawietz and Mies beat French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The only other team to win the Paris Grand Slam on debut was Jim Grabb and Patrick McEnroe in 1989.

Krawietz and Mies played their first top-level event together at Wimbledon last year.