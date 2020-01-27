The Latest: Kontaveit into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Anett Kontaveit rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time.

Kontaveit twice served for the match in the third set but finally clinched it when she broke Swiatek’s serve.

The 28th-seeded Kontaveit will next play Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who advanced over Elise Mertens in straight sets.