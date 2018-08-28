The Latest: Heat rule in effect for women at steamy US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Twice a Grand Slam semifinalist, Johanna Konta can’t seem to make any headway at the majors these days.

A 6-2, 6-2 loss to No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia in her opener at Flushing Meadows is Konta’s fifth consecutive exit in the first or second round at a Slam.

Before that, Konta made the final four at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year, propelling her to No. 4 in the rankings. Now she’s 46th.

“I don’t think there’s too much to really beat myself up over and analyze,” Konta said. “I mean, that’s just the way it is sometimes.”