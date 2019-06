PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Karen Khachanov pointed to his pregnant wife in the stands after beating No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The Russian told his support team in an on-court interview, “Let’s go for more.”

For a spot in the semifinals, Khachanov will face Dominic Thiem, last year’s runner-up.