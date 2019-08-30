The Latest: Keys gets medical check on way to win over Kenin
AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S Open tennis tournament (all times local):
8:55 p.m.
Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, had her blood pressure and pulse checked during a second-set medical visit but held on to beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in an all-American matchup in the third round.
The 10th-seeded Keys saved all eight break points she faced and put together a 26-9 advantage in winners, including 10 aces.
She said she was “just not feeling 100 percent” against the 20th-seeded Kenin.
Keys made it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year.
Her next opponent is No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, who eliminated No. 32 Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-0.
