The Latest: Keys gets medical check on way to win over Kenin

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, had her blood pressure and pulse checked during a second-set medical visit but held on to beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in an all-American matchup in the third round.

The 10th-seeded Keys saved all eight break points she faced and put together a 26-9 advantage in winners, including 10 aces.

She said she was “just not feeling 100 percent” against the 20th-seeded Kenin.

Keys made it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year.

Her next opponent is No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, who eliminated No. 32 Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-0.