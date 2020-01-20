The Latest: Kevin Anderson works late at Australian Open
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
1:35 a.m.
Day 2 of the Australian Open has wrapped up — after continuing into Day 3.
Tuesday’s last two matches both went to tiebreakers in the fifth set and both finished a bit past 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Melbourne.
Here’s something else these contests had in common: The losers collected more total points than the winners.
Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson was a point from losing but ended up edging Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8). And Egor Gerasimov eliminated Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6).
Ivashka compiled 161 points to Anderson’s 155; Ruud had 166 points to Gerasimov’s 161.
- Alexander Zverev
- Casper Ruud
- Donna Vekic
- Egor Gerasimov
- Ilya Ivashka
- Jennifer Brady
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Johanna Konta
- John Isner
- Karolina Pliskova
- Kristina Mladenovic
- Maria Sharapova
- Milos Raonic
- Nick Kyrgios
- Rafael Nadal
- Shelby Rogers
- Simona Halep
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Tatjana Maria
- Tennis
- Thiago Monteiro
-