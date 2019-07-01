The Latest: Kevin Anderson advances at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson reached the second round of Wimbledon by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Anderson hit 16 aces and saved all seven break points he faced.

The South African is looking for his first Grand Slam title after losing last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, having beaten John Isner in a 6 1/2-hour five-setter in the semifinals.

Also in early action, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium.

Wawrinka has won the French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open but has never been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.