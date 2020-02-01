The Latest: Kenin, Muguruza going 3 sets in Australian final

<p> Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva celebrates after defeating Poland's Weronika Baszak in the junior girls' final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

The Australian Open women’s final is going to a third set.

Sofia Kenin won the second set 6-2 to level the match after Garbiñe Muguruza took the first set 6-4. The 14th-seeded Kenin is playing in the final of a major for the first time. Muguruza has won Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the French Open.

The women’s final is being played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena after a rainy day in Melbourne.