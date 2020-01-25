The Latest: John Isner retires from Australian Open match
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka has moved into the fourth round at Melbourne Park after 19th-seeded American John Isner stopped playing in the second set.
Wawrinka led 6-4, 4-1 when Isner was visited by a trainer at a changeover and then retired from the match.
Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014 for his first Grand Slam title. This is his seventh trip to the round of 16 in Melbourne and first since 2017.
