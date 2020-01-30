The Latest: Hsieh to return to doubles No. 1 in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Hsieh Su-wei is set to return to the WTA’s No. 1 doubles ranking for the first time in five years after combining with Barbora Strycova to reach the final of the Australian Open.

Hsieh, from Taiwan first held the top ranking in 2014.

She will overtake her current doubles partner Strycova when the rankings are released Monday. The team has won five titles together over the last year, including Wimbledon and the WTA Finals.

Hsieh and Strycova will play second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in Friday’s final at Melbourne Park.