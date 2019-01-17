The Latest: Wang, Giorgi advance quickly at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt says his disagreement with player Bernard Tomic escalated to threats to Hewitt and his family.

Tomic, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2011, followed up his first-round loss at the Australian Open earlier this week with a news conference in which he took aim at Hewitt, a two-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player.

Tomic said Hewitt should quit as captain of Australia’s Davis Cup team because he shows favoritism to certain players and nobody likes him.

After his opening-round loss in doubles Thursday, Hewitt said that their conflict originated more than a year ago with disagreements over whether he should grant Tomic wild-card invitations for tournaments.

Hewitt, who retired from singles play in 2016, said he won’t allow Tomic to represent Australia in the Davis Cup “while I have anything to do with it.”

____

10:15 p.m.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams needed only 70 minutes to beat 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open.

Williams is in Australia aiming for a 24th Grand Slam singles title. She won here in 2017 but missed her title defense last year while she took time off following the birth of her daughter.

“It wasn’t an easy match tonight — Genie has been to the finals at Wimbledon,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old Williams will next play Dayana Yastremska, who beat No. 23 Carla Suarez 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and she could face either her sister Venus or No. 1-ranked Simona Halep in the fourth round.