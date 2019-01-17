The Latest: Wang, Giorgi advance quickly at Australian Open
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
Top-ranked Simona Halep’s second-round match against 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin is going to a third set.
Halep won the first set 6-3 and was up a break in the second before Kenin rallied to force a tiebreaker, and won it the second set 7-6 (5).
A runner-up to Caroline Wozniacki here last year, Halep was two points from victory four times against Kenin.
In the first round, Halep rallied from a set and a break down to fend off Kaia Kanepi, avenging a defeat in the corresponding round at the U.S. Open last year.
Kenin warmed up for the Australian Open by winning her first career title at Hobart.
- Aleksandra Krunic
- Camila Giorgi
- Elina Svitolina
- Eugenie Bouchard
- Hyeon Chung
- Ivo Karlovic
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Karolina Pliskova
- Kei Nishikori
- Madison Brengle
- Milos Raonic
- Naomi Osaka
- Novak Djokovic
- Serena Williams
- Simona Halep
- Sofia Kenin
- Stan Wawrinka
- Tennis
-